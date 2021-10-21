Kevin Harney
Shoreline Community Church 2500 Garden Road, Monterey 655-0100, shoreline.church
Kevin Harney is the lead pastor of Shoreline Community Church who celebrates the gospel impact of small churches. ) He is also an author of a few books and curricula. Among them, there’s Organic Outreach for Ordinary People, a book designed to “help you shape a personal approach to passing on the good news of Jesus in natural ways. This is not a system or a program. It’s a collection of biblical practices that you can incorporate into your life starting today.” The church offers a modern approach to faith, including a strong online presence, and is designed, yes, to incorporate faith into your everyday life – starting today.