Old Monterey Marketplace
Tuesdays on Alvarado Street (between Del Monte and Pearl), Monterey 655-8070, oldmonterey.org/oldmonterey/farmers-market-old-monterey-marketplace
If there is a heartbeat to downtown Monterey, its loudest thump can be heard on Alvarado Street every Tuesday from 4-8pm. A true local gathering, the Old Monterey Marketplace is more than just a place to choose from the best of the fresh local harvest: It’s the place to be a part of your community. Sit and enjoy roasted chicken, take a gander at what the local arts vendors offer, listen to music, try some strawberries, or just grab a savory artichoke-and-onion bread for the morning. Whatever your taste, there is nothing like sharing your time with the community.