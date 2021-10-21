Carmel Foundation
8th and Lincoln, Carmel 624-1588, carmelfoundation.org
For 71 years the Carmel Foundation has provided a place for seniors from all over the Monterey Peninsula to be nourished in mind and body. It now has over 3,000 members, ages 50 and up, who contribute a minimum annual donation of $55 to join. (Some members donate more to keep the cost down for all.) What they get in return is access to over 60 activities every week. Some – like pilates and yoga – exercise the body. Others, like discussion groups, exercise the mind. Others are just for fun, like line dancing and Texas Hold’em, says Kimberly Wilson, director of development. The center’s kitchen also creates lunches four days a week, which adopted a curbside delivery model during the pandemic.