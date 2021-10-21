Del Monte Shopping Center
1410 Del Monte Center, Monterey 373-2705, delmontecenter.com
Rethink “mall” to conjure Del Monte Center, a sprawling complex with lots of outdoor spaces, benches and fountains – it’s not just a big box. Parents can rest, knowing their teens heading to Del Monte Shopping Center are breathing fresh air and getting their steps as they pretend to shop between seeing a movie and grabbing a snack. With a large variety of stores from Apple to Macy’s to Hot Topic, there’s something for everyone looking for trendy gear, electronics and clothing to stunt with at school or during after-school extracurriculars.