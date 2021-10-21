Bernardus Lodge & Spa
415 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley 658-3400, bernarduslodge.com
Relaxing isn’t easy for everyone, but at award-winning Bernardus it’s hard not to let go and unwind. The 28 acres include a spa, Lucia Restaurant and Bar, a pool and an infinity jacuzzi. Dog-lovers can rejoice in canine-friendly policies and amenities that include a plush dog bed and curated treats. If the hotel goes to the trouble of giving dogs the rockstar treatment, imagine how well taken care of human guests will feel.