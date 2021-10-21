Bruce Taylor
Bruce Taylor has made a name for himself as a wildly successful agribusiness executive, but he’s not just any successful business leader – he’s a leader who’s taken his influence and his money and used it to reinvest in his community. And he does it in a visionary way, focusing on the big stuff – health, infrastructure, education. Take, for example, the now countywide effort to improve all of our health and longevity, Blue Zones Monterey County. Taylor was one of the critical initial partners and funders in getting that off the ground. Or look at the revitalized Main Street of Oldtown Salinas, which includes Taylor Farms’ headquarters. Taylor has become something of a property baron in the neighborhood, buying up (and fixing up) dated buildings. He’s also invested big in education, with scholarships and contributions to programs at CSU Monterey Bay and Hartnell College. All of his hard work has earned him some accolades, including an honorary CSU degree and a 2015 Impact Award for Leadership from Forbes, but this is a repeat honor from Weekly readers. Because he keeps doing good.