U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta
On a late August afternoon, Rep. Jimmy Panetta’s calendar included this item: Throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Big Sur Softball championship game. And pitch he did – to cheers from both teams. Afterward the two-term congressman stuck around, enjoying a late summer afternoon in Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, chatting with constituents and taking in the first of two nail-biting ball games. But Panetta’s job isn’t just fun and games – the congressman, a Democrat who lives in Carmel Valley, has also been busy this year funneling federal pandemic relief funds to the district, advocating for vaccine access for farmworkers and veterans, drafting legislation to support the conservation of the Western monarch butterfly and much more.