Dust Bowl Brewing Co.
290 Figueroa St., Monterey 641-7002, dustbowlbrewing.com
For travelers down Del Monte Avenue, the sign stands as a burning emblem. As you draw closer, the letters come into focus until “Dust Bowl Brewing Co.” warms you to the bone. Dust Bowl Brewing Co. is one of the county’s most prominent brewpubs but its sign is the most iconic. Based off the company’s logo, the sign was produced and installed by Fresno-based CNI Sign and made to simulate 1940s-style neon signs typically seen standing atop beer manufacturers. Although the sign is standalone cool, it probably helps that it signals the location of some of the best beer in the county.