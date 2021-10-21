Point Lobos State Natural Reserve
Highway 1, 3 miles south of Carmel 624-4909, parks.ca.gov/pointlobos
Going to Point Lobos is like going into another dimension. Before you write that off as overhype, consider its beauty: soft sand, gusty wind creating strong waves and abundant plant life against a perfectly blue backdrop. Next, factor in the wildlife. The seals, sea otters, shorebirds and occasional whale sightings add to the awe. Finally, Point Lobos is easy to navigate. In a wheelchair? There are four wheelchair accessible trails to enjoy. One visit and you’ll see why Point Lobos is a world of its own.