Fort Ord National Monument
Bring your hipster fixie or your MTB rough rider. Bring your sleek road bike or your old-school BMX. Bring the kids on the tricycles, too. They all will thrive on a ride in these wilds – this is more than a national monument, it’s a monument to the possibilities of bike nirvana, on road or off, technical or low key, intensely topographical or blissfully flat, all nestled in nature that stretches for 14,000 acres.