Monterey Jazz Festival
Way back in the day, readers in this category consistently voted for Mission Ranch, but maybe that was before Eastwood made regular outings to the Monterey Jazz Festival. The jazz fest has always been populated by celebs equal to Clint in stature in addition to the movie star himself, and if you were lucky enough to get into this year’s soiree, given the dramatically reduced audience size due to Covid, the odds are even better than usual that you looked up from your glass of wine or classic negroni to see an internationally acclaimed musician sitting right next to you, swaying to the tunes.