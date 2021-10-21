Fisherman’s Wharf
Old Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey 238-0777, montereywharf.com
Maybe it’s because there are so many families visiting from out of town who, perhaps, speak louder than a local would, and who might be arguing publicly about when to go whale watching, when to get chowder and when to visit the Aquarium. Perhaps it’s the wharf’s expansive layout, where visitors can post up against a railing, look out at the water, and hear the chatter of dozens of passersby every few minutes. Whatever the case, there’s no better place in the county for a voyeuristic slice of humanity.