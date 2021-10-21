Lovers Point
631 Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove 648-4134, cityofpacificgrove.org
Take note, lovers. It’s not Lover’s Point or Lovers’ Point, it’s Lovers Point, no apostrophe. In 1875 the good Methodists who made little Pagrovia their retreat christened its most romantic outcropping of rock and tides Lovers of Jesus Park – but fear not, all denominations are welcome to complete the sacred rite, as best demonstrated by P.G.’s being ahead of the consciousness curve in welcoming gay couples to make America’s Last Hometown the starting point of their honeymoons. When Weekly readers were asked if this is the best place to get hitched in Monterey County, the answer was, “We do.”