Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula
23625 Highway 68, Monterey 624-5311, montagehealth.org
Who would have thought a hospital during a deadly global pandemic would be a great place to work? And yet that’s exactly what happened at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, this year’s winner. “That’s what makes it even more gratifying,” says Steven Packer, president and CEO of Montage Health, CHOMP’s parent nonprofit company. “It helps to reaffirm the work that everyone is doing here.” Packer credits the hospital’s long-standing policies that include treating employees as the professionals they are, fair compensation and a good benefits package. They recognize four employees of the year with a big event and recently the hospital created the Daisy Award for recognizing outstanding nurses. Random surprises like free meal days or Jamba Juice or donuts and coffee as employees start their days also make them feel appreciated.