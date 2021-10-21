Jennifer Colby
With over 20 years of experience, this CSU Monterey Bay professor teaches the next generation of elementary teachers. “It’s good to know they enjoy my teaching,” Jennifer Colby says, adding that many of her former students are now teachers themselves throughout Monterey County. Over the past 10 years, she’s been teaching “Arts in the School and Community,” bringing students skills to appreciate and incorporate all types of art – such as visuals, music, dance and drama – into their classes. Colby’s classes aren’t just about teaching theory – she also does mini-productions where her students dance or perform a play. “There is a lot of evidence that arts help students learn,” she says. When creativity meets learning, we all win.