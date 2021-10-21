Bayonet and Black Horse
1 McClure Way, Seaside 899-7271, bayonetblackhorse.com
Named after the 7th Infantry Light Fighter Division (nicknamed the Bayonet Division) in 1954, Bayonet and Black Horse has been praised not only for its stunning views but also for being considered one of the most difficult tests of golf skills on the Monterey Peninsula. Don’t let the name fool you. The tranquility at this former military site is one of the reasons golfers love it so much. That and the re-sculpt done by award-winning golf course architect Gene Bates.