Jeff White
KRML Radio (94.7 FM) 244-0102, krml.com
He’s done as much for local music and community connectivity as anyone in a generation. He’s a tireless ambassador for the area, the ringleader of Live From the Vines, the host of Pub Talk and one of the classier individuals to occupy local eardrums with dulcet tones, memorable music and interviews with national stars. But he’s not interested in hearing of praise. He simply wants to advance local radio and the ecosystem with which it vibrates. “Since the pandemic, we still try to have a really eclectic mix of music, still try to be hyper-local, but we’ve changed quite a bit,” he says. “We’ve tried to open more doors and seek out the people that need help, be it a local business or a local cause.”