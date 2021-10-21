101.7FM The Beach
This category is always one of the most hotly contested, with no fewer than five different stations jostling for position and dominance since 2013. No clear perennial winner has emerged as of yet. This year, the right-now pop hit music of Bieber, Styles, Grande, Gaga, Sheeran and Weeknd et al., has catapulted 101.7FM into the pole position, with its young love, young sex toe-tapping, head-bobbing, finger-snapping, hook-laden infectious coming-of-age pop. And why not? It’s universal – we all go through it. Life, love, sex, romance. Rinse and repeat.