Monterey Peninsula College
980 Fremont St., Monterey 646-4000, mpc.edu
Monterey Peninsula College has been providing an educational path to success for generations of local students. Whether your goal is to get a degree and head to university, study to become a nurse or take a novel writing class out of curiosity, MPC is a space to learn and grow. Empowering professors and helpful resources such as free tutoring and a food bank illustrate how education is a collective effort here. During the pandemic, MPC adapted to help where help was needed the most, with a fast transition to virtual learning and support for laptops and technology students needed to keep on attending classes from home.