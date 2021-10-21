Canterbury Woods
651 Sinex Ave., Pacific Grove 373-3111, covia.org/canterbury-woods
This is the kind of place that friends tell friends about, a la “hey, let’s retire over here, let’s spend the rest of our days in Canterbury Woods,” as Director of Administrative Services Geoven Snaer puts it. The result is a really tight-knit community, both as far as social connections and more formal connections based on interest go – there’s a poker group, a bridge group, a knitting group. There are a lot of volunteers (one resident coaches sports at P.G. High), there’s civic engagement (some residents attend P.G. City Council meetings) and overall a community vibe among the roughly 160 residents. And that community vibe is felt among the roughly 120 employees as well, Snaer says. It’s that sense all around, among both residents and staff, that this is real life – not just a job, not just retirement – that defines Canterbury Woods. “I believe that’s what sets us apart,” Snaer says.