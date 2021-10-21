Asilomar State Beach
Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove 646-6440, parks.ca.gov/asilomar
This is a one-mile strip of paradise, an inviting stretch of sand along an otherwise rocky coastline that beckons dog-walkers, joggers, sandcastle builders – and, yes, surfers. Even though it draws lots of beachgoers, there’s room to spread out and find solitude here too, perched on the edge of the continent. The waves and surf conditions are changeable, but the scenery is consistently fabulous, whether it’s all shades of gray or a blue-sky day. The geographic position of this beach – on the western side of the Monterey Peninsula – is perfect for sunset watching. So go surfing at sunset, or go surfing any old time of day, or just go watch the sunset (maybe it’s cold or the waves are intimidating and you decided to watch the sunset from your wind-proof car – no judgment here, it’s still the best).