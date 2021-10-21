Dust Bowl Brewing Company
290 Figueroa St., Monterey 641-7002, dustbowlbrewing.com
This mostly outdoor venue, located on prime real estate adjacent to the Rec Trail at the foot of Monterey’s municipal wharf, is a perfect outdoor gathering place by design. Add 24 taps to the mix, with suds of every stripe, from easy-drinking lagers to seriously hoppy IPAs. Set up big, inviting picnic tables at which to sip those beers, set up cornhole in the sunshine, welcome dogs to the scene, and park a taco truck adjacent to all of this, and you have created the perfect setting that feels like a communal living room for young people to show up and to linger.