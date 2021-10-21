Maddie Malmo
Hula’s Island Grill 622 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey 655-4852, hulastiki.com
Bartenders have to wear more hats than we often give them credit for. Sure, they mix and pour, but the best of them listen, cut off and wrangle. For the last nine years, Maddie Malmo has been making an impression on her customers while managing what tend to be packed crowds and maintaining a command over Hula’s complicated tropical cocktail menu. We bow to this kind of mastery. Maddie is so good that, in July, she was promoted to general manager, though she says she still hops behind the bar from time to time when it’s necessary.