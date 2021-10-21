Sandbar & Grill
Wharf II, Monterey 373-2818, sandbarandgrillmonterey.com
In the cozy restaurant on the municipal wharf that feels as though you’ve boarded a ship in the harbor, the bloody mary reigns supreme. There are no bottles of pre-made mix at this bar, and the custom blend hits all the right notes – the salty, sweet, and spicy cocktail will do away with any lingering feeling of being a landlubber. Forgo the straw (as you watch the sea life you’ll help below) and enjoy the flavor-salted rim as you sip. Ahoy!