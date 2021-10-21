Deja Blue
500 Broadway Ave., Seaside 383-2553, dejabluerestaurant.com
It certainly wasn’t easy for club owner Darryl Choates to get this venture rolling since he finished an extensive pre-opening (and highly necessary) remodeling job in late February of 2020 only to, you guessed it, have to shutter the whole thing just two weeks later, due to reasons we all now know far too well. But now, Deja Blue is back. On point here is their regular Wednesday jazz and Saturday blues sessions, and it looks like they have weathered the financial storm with a great mix of terrific Southern soul food and equally great regular blues and jazz. It’s regularly bustling indoors and out, with a rotation of local musicians and high-profile touring visitors appearing on the stage.