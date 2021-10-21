Sly’s Refueling Station
700 Cannery Row, Monterey 649-8050, slymcflys.com
Like Chuck Berry’s 1957 Chess Records hit commands “gotta be rock n’ roll music/if you wanna dance with me,” this venue has been blaring that truth out from their corner on Cannery Row for over 40 years now, with live music seven nights a week, from a smallish stage usually populated by many Best Of-winning musicians and bands. And while it is true that a collective gasp echoed through our local music community several years back when an ownership change was announced, all is well, since the addition of the words “refueling station” were added to their name, but the music remains the same.