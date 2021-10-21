Hanif Wondir
320-8745, djhanifwondir.com
Monterey’s renaissance man, Hanif Wondir sings, raps, paints and DJs for the Peninsula. Skilled in design, illustration and digital composition, Wondir melds classic fine art with technology to create vibrant works in mixed media, including digital painting and video projection mapping. A local institution who’s made his sounds – and sights – both heard and seen over the past decade on the Peninsula, on stages large and small, it’s a fair bet that if there’s a cool scene happening somewhere in the 831, Wondir will be there, making it that much cooler.