The Dance Center
26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel 625-3262, dancecarmel.com
Around the world and throughout generations, dance is embraced and celebrated. It is one of the defining activities of going out and having a good time. Though the best dancers make a two-step or salsa seem effortless, it’s rarely as simple as it seems. For experienced and novice dancers alike, The Dance Center offers guidance to master the moves. With a 7,500-square-foot space, five studios, intensive training and now lessons via Zoom, they provide the tools to turn you, and anyone, into a great dancer.