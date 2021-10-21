Hula’s Island Grill
622 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey 655-4852, hulastiki.com
We were introduced to the term “essential travel” in 2020 which, unfortunately, did not include tropical island vacations. Hula’s created a loophole by transporting diners, especially during happy hour, to a tiki bar a world away from the troubles of the day. Known for friendly service, cool vibes, killer drinks and a menu of pupus meant for sharing, Hula’s is the escape we all need. Swing by on a Tiki Tuesday for happy hour that lasts all night long.