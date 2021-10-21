Richard MacDonald
16 Lower Ragsdale Drive, Monterey 655-0424, richardmacdonald.com
Richard MacDonald is a sculptor who specializes in capturing movement. Whether it’s a male gymnast in “Flair Across America” (on display in Atlanta to commemorate the 1996 Summer Olympics) or a ballet dancer on display at the Royal Ballet of London, he captures the beauty of the body doing something it took years of training to perfect. The same goes for his own work: some of his sculptures take six to 11 years of painstaking effort. While those efforts have earned him worldwide acclaim MacDonald is part of the local arts community too, and provides his studio as a space for up-and-coming artists.