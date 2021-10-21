Money Band
(858) 752-3590, moneyband.org
This outfit has been an omnipresent fixture of the Monterey Peninsula’s live music scene for a couple of decades now. The charisma of lead singer Zoe Alexander is perfectly matched by the chemistry, musicianship and versatility of the rest of the four-piece, whose playlist spans the 1950s to the present, from Maroon 5 to Elvis and Johnny Cash and back again. The result is a high-energy, packed dance floor. As they say in journalism school, “follow the money.”