Zoe Alexander
Born to perform, Zoe Alexander found his voice in his early 20s while playing with a Newport Beach band. Soon after, the songwriter was chosen by Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley to join their personal band for the 25th Elvis Presley Anniversary in Memphis. He’s traveled the world – Italy, France, Phoenix, India, the Caribbean, Miami – singing, playing with the locals wherever he goes. Alexander plays soul, rock and roll, blues, country, reggae, jazz and calypso. He is the lead singer in Money Band (see Best Local Band) and also releases his solo projects, such as his most recent Cali-Country, where he blends contemporary bluesy-country with a showman Southern country sizzle.