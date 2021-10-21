Pacific Repertory Theatre
Santa Rita and Mountain View, Carmel 622-0100, pacrep.org
Even as live performances became difficult to produce and experience in a pandemic, PacRep made it happen and brought the joy of theater, music and performance to the community. The 2021 staging of Shrek the Musical was the 500th production of this almost 40-year-old local institution. Throughout 2020, PacRep produced musical theater showcases held drive-in style at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, as well as their annual rock ‘n’ roll New Year’s Eve concert. In a year when we were all bingeing a little too much streaming content on little screens, PacRep gave audiences an opportunity to safely gather to experience live music and theater – and we’re all grateful for that.