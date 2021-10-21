Baja Cantina
7166 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel 625-2252, carmelcantina.com
Perhaps part of the appeal of a margarita at Baja Cantina is that there are so many of them – 12 drinks listed (though not all are exactly what you might think of when you think “margarita”) on the menu at a recent visit. The most popular options, we’re told, include the Baja Cadillac Margarita and the Shaker Margarita, which gets its name from the fact that it is served in a cocktail shaker. But there’s also a mezcal margarita, an organic margarita, a skinny margarita… something for every (margarita) mood, in other words. Cheers!