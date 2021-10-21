Whaling Station
763 Wave St., Monterey 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com
The stylish martini hasn’t lost popularity since it became vogue in the prohibition era. But it’s often hotly debated how best to order one. Shaken or stirred? Whaling Station bartender Urbano, aka “Turbo,” tells us that the younger generation like it shaken to see ice crystallize on top while old school patrons like their martini stirred. We asked Turbo his favorite way to make the drink. He says whatever suits the customer. Turbo says he can make any drink his customers want from scratch and loves to see his customers happy. Bottoms up!