Cinemark Del Monte Center
1700 Del Monte Center, Monterey 373-8051, cinemark.com/theatres/ca-monterey/monterey-13
There are lots of reasons to love Cinemark Del Monte, more than its 13 screens that feature a range of the latest releases, from the blockbusters to the indies. It’s the nerve center of the Del Monte Center, the place where locals from all walks of life convene to be entertained and inspired. And with the welcoming, approachable restaurants just a few steps away from the theater, there’s no more convenient place in the county for a dinner and a movie.