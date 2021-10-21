Other Brother Beer Co.
877 Broadway Ave., Seaside 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com
One of the flagship businesses in the revitalization of downtown Seaside, Other Brother opened in October 2019, just months before the Covid pandemic upended everything. But Other Brother, fueled by a loyal fan base, has continued thriving and become a go-to spot for the younger set in Seaside, who are many. Part of that has come through building a connection with their customers, like on weekly Wednesday “vinyl nights,” where customers can bring their own records to spin. “We’re genuine about our commitment to community – everything we do is driven by bringing people together,” says co-owner and operations manager Mike Nevares.