Sunset Cultural Center
San Carlos between 8th and 9th, Carmel 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org
The Sunset Center is a performing arts jewel. It is a showcase venue that perfectly blends the bohemian artist colony of Carmel’s past with its tony, precocious village-by-the-sea present. The Sunset Center is greater than the sum of its parts: dramatic Gothic arched auditorium, 700 comfortable seats, spectacular acoustics, state-of-the-art sprung floor, and the sweetest ushers in the history of ushering. It’s the place to let all your senses be delighted as you take in a Broadway show, a chamber music event, a concert or a modern dance performance… all of which are on the calendar for the 2021-22 season.