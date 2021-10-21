Center for Photographic Art
San Carlos between 8th and 9th, Carmel 625-5181, photography.org
Founded in 1967 by luminaries such as Ansel Adams, Wynn Bullock and Cole Weston, the Center for Photographic Art is the second-oldest members’ photography gallery space in the country. Showcasing a range of local photographers and serving art enthusiasts and professional photographers alike, it’s a great place for new artists to network and, like everyone else who comes in, see the world through a different lens.