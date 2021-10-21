Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club
711 Cannery Row, Suite i, Monterey 905-5684, paperwing.com
If there’s ever been a time that’s critical to come together and laugh – really laugh, a deep belly laugh – that time is now. The innovators at Paper Wing Theatre, known for putting on plays, saw the need and decided to do something about it. At their new digs (not just a stage but also a restaurant, serving up meals alongside entertainment) they started scheduling stand-up acts, inviting us all to have the deep belly laughs and the catharsis we need. Their standup shows largely feature touring comedians from cities like Oakland and Los Angeles, but also give an opportunity to locals to learn from those more established performers, develop their craft and cultivate an audience. So it’s not just about laughs for us, but also professional development for the performers. “I really love supporting the process and the beauty of talent and art,” CEO Koly McBride says.