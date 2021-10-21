Duffy’s Tavern & Family Restaurant
282 High St., Monterey 644-9811
Feel the weight of the steel-tipped darts in your hand at Duffy’s and you know this is the place for some serious competition. This old-school military/sports bar (it sits right outside a currently shuttered gate to the Presidio) features its own spot off the bar room where the darts can fly without impaling any unsuspecting patrons. Ask at the bar to play and you and your challenger receive a cup with two sets of three darts and a marker to keep score on a nearby white board. Then order up a round of beers from the tap and some of Duffy’s famous hamburgers with fries, and you’ve got an evening of serious fun.