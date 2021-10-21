Folktale Winery
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel 293-7500, folktalewinery.com
Nothing says “day drinking” like sunshine and golden California hillsides. Situated on Carmel Valley Road just five miles east of Highway 1, Folktale Winery sits beyond the reach of the marine layer that can pile clouds on top of fog. In a year when the comfort of time spent with friends was an essential lifeline, relaxing with a glass of wine in the gardens at Folktale Winery was rightfully at the top of readers’ to-do lists. Don’t forget to call or go online to make a reservation for your day-drinking adventure.