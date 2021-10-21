Britannia Arms
444 Alvarado St., Monterey 656-9543, britanniaarmsofmonterey.com
The definition of “good” karaoke is something of a sliding scale. In Monterey, that can range from an up-and-coming local to a seal barking. The definition of “the best” karaoke is a bit easier to locate – at Britannia Arms on Alvarado Street, where it happens most nights at 9:30pm (just make sure to check the calendar online). A downtown Monterey staple for well over 20 years, the Brit also offers both indoor and outdoor food and drink service, so would-be karaoke singers have plenty of fuel for their pipes.