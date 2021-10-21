Easy Street Billiards
511 Tyler St., Monterey 333-0825, easystreetbilliards.com
Easy Street sponsors world record holder John “Mr. 600” Schmidt, who in 2019 broke the world record right here at Easy Street Billiards by sinking 626 balls in a row! It’s safe to say E Street takes billiards seriously. The Easy Street Crew is happy to safely welcome their long-time customers back after a long pandemic SIP. They welcome players of all levels, and casual pool players can rack up a lot of fun. The two owners are veterans so of course there is a Military Appreciation Night every Monday. Let the games begin!