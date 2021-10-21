The Crown and Anchor
150 W. Franklin St., Monterey 649-6496, crownandanchor.net
Life is about flavor, and this place is flush with it. Yes, that applies to the super-solid tap lineup and un-shy liquor pours. It also proves relevant with the heated indoor-outdoor spaces, quality happy hour options, friendly service and above-average food offerings. (Yes, the curry fries, smoked-brisket mac-n-cheese, and English fish ‘n’ chips are as legit as legend would suggest. There are also a surprising amount of vegan and vegetarian plays for a pub. The full menu is available until midnight.) There’s even lots of local color on the walls of the restrooms, where seafaring life truths occupy the walls and make your bio break well-balanced with both education and relief.