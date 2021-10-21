A Taste of Monterey
700 Cannery Row, Suite KK (2nd floor), Monterey 646-5446, atasteofmonterey.com
This 27-year veteran of Cannery Row is all about showcasing Monterey County wines, featuring the creations of over 95 local wineries. At any given moment this means about 30 different bottles of wine are open – available for by-the-glass drinking or arranged into one of their popular tasting flights. If you need a little sustenance to go with your wine they’ve got that too – from flatbread pizzas to Monterey crab dip. The panoramic view of the coast is just the icing on top.