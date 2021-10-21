The Wine House
1 E. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley 298-7438, thewinehouse.com
With its cascading outdoor patio, covered picnic tables and comfy fire pit seating, The Wine House has quickly become one of Carmel Valley’s most delightful gathering spots. It’s the perfect place to order a glass (or bottle) of California wine, or a craft beer if that’s more your thing, and some small bites, then settle back and drink in the atmosphere for an afternoon or early evening (they close at 8pm). There are families with dogs and bachelorette parties that float through but it’s common to see clutches of singles who strike up conversations with each other around a fire pit, at the bocce ball court or over a friendly game of corn hole. It’s definitely way more relaxed and comfortable than traditional bars, plus it’s situated under beautiful Carmel Valley skies.