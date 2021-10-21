Turn 12 Bar and Grill
400 Tyler St., Monterey 372-8876, turn12barandgrill.com
It’s impressive to see dominance in a category year after year, but there is something sweet about crowning a new people’s champ. When it comes to sports bars in Monterey County, it’s hard to beat 12 TVs, NFL Sunday Ticket, Super Bowl Parties and the ability to put on pretty much any sporting event the customer so chooses. The bar carries 14 draft beers and 14 bottles, but the list is discerning. While they do carry some staples such as Stella Artois and North Coast Brewing, they also offer customers high-end choices such as Russian River’s Pliny the Elder.