Hahn Estate
37700 Foothill Road, Soledad 678-4555, hahnwines.com
Nestled up in the foothills of the Santa Lucia Mountains, Hahn offers visitors something rare in wine-tasting destinations – panoramic views, which sweep across the Salinas Valley to the Gabilan Mountains in the east, where, on a clear day, a discerning eye can even spot Pinnacles National Park. And there’s more: Hahn also offers ATV tours of its vineyards, which conclude with a visit to the wine cellar. And the wine, it should go without saying, is superb.