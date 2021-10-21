Reading Robinson Jeffers’ Poetry on Carmel Beach
Cliches are cliches for a reason, right? Sometimes, it’s best to stop fighting the tide and submit to their gravitational pull, especially if that cliche is something as lovely as taking in the sunset at Carmel Beach while taking in the verse of the Bard of Carmel, Robinson Jeffers. A staunch environmentalist, Jeffers used poetry to emphasize and defend the natural beauty of California’s Central Coast. His stone tower and home-turned-museum, Tor House, where he wrote much of his poetry, is only a few blocks from the beach and also worth a visit for the inspired.